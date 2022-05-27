Throwback: When Alia Bhatt said she wished she was as good as Ranbir Kapoor as a person

Alia Bhatt is head-over-heels in love with Ranbir Kapoor and on several occasions the actress has proclaimed her love for the ‘Rockstar’ actor. From calling him the 'best boyfriend' and a good listener at ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions to expressing her wish of wanting Ranbir to participate in her swayamvar on ‘Koffee With Karan’, Bhatt has never failed to shower praises on Kapoor. Meanwhile, after a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship to the next level and tied knot on April 14, this year, at their Bandra residence, Vastu.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, when Alia was asked when she decided Ranbir is the guy for her, she replied, “When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better than I am.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's happily ever after

The couple got married last month at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.