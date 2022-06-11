THROWBACK to when Alia Bhatt wanted Ranbir Kapoor to be part of her Swayamvar

Well, it is not an everyday thing when you end up marrying your childhood crush. But for Alia Bhatt, it has been just that. Bhatt, now considered one of the best actresses of this generation in Bollywood, has married the man of his dreams and her beau of 5 years, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo got married in April this year. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has declared her love for the ‘Rockstar’ actor on several occasions. Remembering one such instance, Bhatt had once wanted Ranbir to participate in her swayamvar.

Alia took Ranbir's name for swayamvar

During the promotions of her debut film ‘Student of The Year’, Bhatt appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with her then co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. During the conversation, Alia had made a couple of references to her now-flame Ranbir Kapoor. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Alia, "If your swayamvar were to take place today in Bollywood, name three men you would love to have a contest for you." Responding to this, Alia had taken Ranbir's name first, followed by Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

On being asked to name an actor she would not mind doing a steamy scene with, Alia again took Ranbir’s name swiftly. She went on to say that she would marry Ranbir. And there she is! Today the actress is married to him.

Times when Alia proclaimed her love for Ranbir

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, when Alia was asked when she decided Ranbir is the guy for her, she replied, “When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better than I am.”

While promoting ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Bhatt had said she doesn't feel like hiding her relationship with Kapoor. "There's nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn't speak about it. I'm not going to lie that I am in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I've gone past the point where I would hide it."

While accepting the Best Actress trophy at the 64th Filmfare Awards, an emotional Bhatt said on the stage, "Tonight's all about love, so last but not the least, my special one...Thank you for making my heart smile and my eyes shine...I love you," which left Kapoor blushing.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.

