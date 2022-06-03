Throwback: When Alia Bhatt was asked about her ultimate style icon and she took Kareena Kapoor's name

Alia Bhatt is one of the cutest and most promising actresses of the industry. She tied the knot with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor last month. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film ‘Student of the Year' in 2012, which found phenomenal success with three fresh faces as protagonists. Since then, Bhatt has given hits like ‘Highway’, ‘2 states’, ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing her stunning pictures with her fans. However, the actress had once talked about her style icon.

In a throwback interview with filmfare, the Raazi actress was asked about her ultimate style icon to which she replied, “Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone are always well turned out and have a great sense of style. Anne Hathaway is an inspiration too. She’s always elegantly dressed. She’s one classy lady. And last but not the least, Angelina Jolie. She’s hot and can carry off any look with ease.”

Alia Bhatt’s love life

Alia Bhatt met the love of her life on the sets of their yet-to-be-released film Brahmastra, and have always been rather open about their relationship. Alia Bhatt has proclaimed her love for the ‘Rockstar’ actor on several ocassions. From calling him the 'best boyfriend' and a good listener at ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions to expressing her wish of wanting Ranbir to participate in her swayamvar on ‘Koffee With Karan’, Bhatt has never failed to shower praises on Kapoor. In an interview in 2020, Ranbir had said that he and Alia would have been married already if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, after a few years of dating, the couple got married last month at their house Vastu. Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.

ALSO READ: ‘I am present in Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’: Alia Bhatt on missing Brahmastra’s event in Visakhapatnam