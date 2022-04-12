Throwback: When Alia Bhatt wrote a letter to Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'inspiring' her

The wedding bells are too loud now and love is in the air. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to get hitched this week and we absolutely cannot keep calm. The wedding shenanigans are going to commence super soon and the venues have already lit up. Finally, Alia will officially be a Kapoor. However, Alia has always been a Kapoor at heart. She is close to Ranbir’s family. She is always seen at their family gatherings. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mommy often posts pictures with her. Oh, and did you know - Alia and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also tight? We recently stumbled upon a sweet letter that Alia had penned for Ranbir's cousin and it is too adorable.

Alia’s lovely letter for Kareena Kapoor Khan read, “Dear Kareena, Apne career ke bulandi pe, Tumne chuna Chameli jaisa role, Par un galliyon mein jo waqt bitaya, kissi ne na jana Tum ho mere liye ek inspiration –Alia”. Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan had expressed her gratitude and love after reading the letter saying “I love you Alia". Talking about Kareena and Alia, the two shared screen space in Udta Punjab and on various occasions, Alia Bhatt has said that Kareena is her inspiration and that she looks up to her.

Meanwhile, on Monday, ahead of their wedding festivities, the Krishna Raj Bungalow got decked up with beautiful lights. The multi-floor building was seen decorated with lights.

