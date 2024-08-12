THROWBACK: When Amitabh Bachchan told his ‘badi shikayat’ to Shah Rukh Khan after he rejected Badla poster, here’s what happened next

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, two of Bollywood's most iconic stars, have shared the screen in several memorable films, forming a powerful on-screen duo. Their collaborations include movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Bhoothnath. Their strong chemistry and mutual respect shine through both on and off the screen. In an old interview, Amitabh Bachchan recounted an incident where SRK, serving as a producer, rejected one of his movie posters. However, what Shah Rukh did next was so unexpected that it left everyone in awe, reminding us why he’s called the King.

During an old conversation on Red Chillies Entertainment, Big B said, 'muje apse bhot badi shikayat hai', saying he was disappointed that a poster he liked for Badla was rejected by King Khan's department. When asked why it was rejected, the Pink actor recalled that he was told it was because the "boss" said it wouldn't work.

Shah Rukh clarified that he is not considered a boss at the office and explained that the rejection was misunderstood. He revealed that, as a big fan, he had actually kept the poster for himself. The Jawan actor mentioned having two collectible posters from Deewar and Sholay that Big B had signed years ago during a shoot with Dilip Kumar.

He further explained that the Badla poster was special to him, and he wished to get it signed by Bachchan. He added, that he wanted to display it in his room.

While Amitabh represents a towering figure of experience and gravitas, Shah Rukh brings his charismatic energy, making their collaborations iconic. Off-screen, they share a warm and respectful relationship, often expressing admiration for each other's work and contributions to Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani among others. The Nag Ashwin's sci-fi opened to positive response from fans and critics alike. He will be next seen with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan.

On the other hand, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. King is touted to be a fast-paced action thriller.

