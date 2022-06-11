THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday dubbed her relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi 'tom and jerry'

Ananya Panday is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. She entered in the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in the year 2019. After that, she appeared in several movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives. Earlier, in a conversation with ETimes, Ananya talked about her relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi, with whom she had worked in Gehraiyaan and is next going to collaborate in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Ananya talked about her experience of working with Siddhant, and revealed the nick names she has for both of them. “It was amazing. Sid, and I are good friends. I call us Tom and Jerry because we fight a lot. But then we also love each other a lot. He's a great actor, there was so much that I could just learn from him. I think the fact that we're such good friends also helps our chemistry in our scenes. I'm doing one more film with him, and I'm really excited to be back on set with him,” said the actress.

To note, Ananya was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ananya received lots of appreciation for her role in the film Gehraiyaan.

Next, the 23-year-old actress has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

