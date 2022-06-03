THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday opened up about working with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in her debut film

Actress Ananya Panday entered in the industry with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, which was directed by Punit Malhotra. She is currently, one of the most promising celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives and even her loved ones wait to get minute details of her life. To note, for her debut film SOTY2, the actress shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff, who already has had his fair share of screen time, and Tara Sutaria, who had been a child actor.

Ananya on working with Tiger and Tara

Earlier in an interview with iDiva, Ananya opened up about working with Tara and Tiger and said that she wasn't intimidated by them. "In fact, I was really motivated to perform better while I was on set. Having not had any formal training in acting or dance I felt the need to double the effort and practise so much more, especially when I saw Tiger dance," said Ananya. She further added that she feels like when you’re 18 or 19, you have to have fun, live in the moment, and not overthink things. "On sets, I was having fun doing so many things for the first time that it never felt like we were making a film," she concluded. To note, the trio of Tara, Tiger, and Ananya had received lots of appreciation.

Ananya's professional career

On the work front, Ananya has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

The 23-year-old actress was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ananya received lots of appreciation for her role in the film Gehraiyaan.

