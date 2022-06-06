THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday revealed she likes to spend her summertime with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actors among the current generation of Bollywood celebs. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. And, after that, she has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. She has worked in hit movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. Apart from being an amazing professional, Ananya loves to spend her time with her childhood besties - Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Earlier, in an interview with iDiva, the actress revealed that she likes to spend her summertime with her friends if she is not working.

Ananya on spending time with friends

While talking to the newsportal, Ananya Panday said," I love spending time with Suhana (Khan), Shanaya (Kapoor), and the rest of my school friends. We love gaming nights and playing Taboo and Catan. I love being funny and unfiltered on Instagram. I don’t think a thousand times before posting a funny picture or caption because I don’t want young girls to have unrealistic expectations, I want to be relatable to them."

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Ananya talked about nepotism and she accepted that coming from a film background gives her an advantage over others because access is the hardest part to overcome.

Ananya's work front

The 23-year-old actress was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ananya received lots of appreciation for her role in the film Gehraiyaan.

On the work front, Ananya has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

