THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday said Karan Johar gave Alia Bhatt’s SOTY clutch to Suhana & she passed it to her

In a past interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday had revealed that her best friend Suhana Khan and actress Alia Bhatt have this connection with Ananya’s first film SOTY 2.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with ’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 along with Tara Sutaria, is a youth icon. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ananya enjoys a massive fan following on social media due to her simple yet classy sartorial choices. Ananya and , both made their Bollywood debut with KJo’s franchise of SOTY. However, in a throwback chat session with Pinkvilla, Ananya had revealed that she, her BFF and Alia Bhatt had a connection with her film SOTY 2.

She had shared an interesting little secret about a ‘yellow clutch’ which she had carried in the film. When asked about what one thing she would like to steal from Alia Bhatt aka Shanaya’s wardrobe from SOTY, she said, “There’s this one bag which Alia carried in the film, it’s a yellow clutch. So, Karan actually gave it to Suhana who gave it to me. I have the actual bag that she is carrying in the film. Yeah, I have that already!” That’s indeed an interesting information.

Ananya had also widely spoken about her personal style during the quick chat session. She said she swears by easy comfortable clothes and sneakers. Ananya also revealed that Kendall Jenner is her fashion icon.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up Shakun Batra’s next alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

