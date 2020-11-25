  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday said Karan Johar gave Alia Bhatt’s SOTY clutch to Suhana & she passed it to her

In a past interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday had revealed that her best friend Suhana Khan and actress Alia Bhatt have this connection with Ananya’s first film SOTY 2.
23635 reads Mumbai
THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday said Karan Johar gave Alia Bhatt’s SOTY clutch THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday said Karan Johar gave Alia Bhatt’s SOTY clutch to Suhana & she passed it to her
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2019 along with Tara Sutaria, is a youth icon. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ananya enjoys a massive fan following on social media due to her simple yet classy sartorial choices. Ananya and Alia Bhatt, both made their Bollywood debut with KJo’s franchise of SOTY. However, in a throwback chat session with Pinkvilla, Ananya had revealed that she, her BFF Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt had a connection with her film SOTY 2. 

She had shared an interesting little secret about a ‘yellow clutch’ which she had carried in the film. When asked about what one thing she would like to steal from Alia Bhatt aka Shanaya’s wardrobe from SOTY, she said, “There’s this one bag which Alia carried in the film, it’s a yellow clutch. So, Karan actually gave it to Suhana who gave it to me. I have the actual bag that she is carrying in the film. Yeah, I have that already!” That’s indeed an interesting information.

Ananya had also widely spoken about her personal style during the quick chat session. She said she swears by easy comfortable clothes and sneakers. Ananya also revealed that Kendall Jenner is her fashion icon.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up Shakun Batra’s next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read: Ananya Panday channels her inner foodie as she reunites with her ‘bae burger’ in Dubai; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Ananya Panday channels her inner foodie as she reunites with her ‘bae burger’ in Dubai; See PHOTOS
Ananya Panday & Rysa's adorable childhood PHOTO is sure to leave the fans in complete awe; Take a look
Ananya Panday kicks off her weekend in style as she greets Dubai and posts stunning photos with a perfect view
Throwback: When Sanjay Kapoor pulled Ananya Panday's leg while offering her a film; WATCH
Ananya Panday makes a cute appearance in her recent selfie and we are mesmerised by her pananche; See pic
Ananya Panday digs out perfect Flashback Friday treat as she drops childhood photos as bday wish for her Nani
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement