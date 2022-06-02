THROWBACK: When Ananya Panday wished to be part of THIS Ranveer Singh starrer

Actress Ananya Panday is one of the most promising celebrities in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She entered in the industry with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. And, after that, she has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. She has worked in hit movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives. Earlier in an interview with iDiva, Ananya revealed a movie, she wished to be part of and the film is of none other than superstar Ranveer Singh.

In the chat, Ananya wished that she was part of Gully Boy because it was a “cool” film. She said, “I absolutely love Zoya Akhtar and I would have even agreed to be a background character or walked by in a frame in Gully Boy.” She also talked about the need for leading roles that cater to actors of different age groups. "There is SOTY 2, of course, but films like SOTY are far and few in between. There are not too many films for young people in my age bracket or with teens in leading roles. Just like Badhaai Ho had leads from an older age group, mainstream films could be inclusive to people of all ages," Ananya said. For those unaware, Ananya is now working with Zoya Akhtar in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The 23-year-old actress was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Up next, Ananya has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

