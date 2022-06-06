Throwback: When Anil Kapoor revealed how son-in-law Anand Ahuja helped him up his sneaker game.

Anil Kapoor shares a great camaraderie not only with his daughters - Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor - but also with their respective husbands Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani. The senior actor's social media love for the quartet has been plenty. Be it their wedding anniversary or birthdays, Anil makes sure to mark the special day. He also spoken highly of them in the media.

Once Anil revealed how Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja's thoughtful gesture helped him up his sneaker game. Speaking to Lifestyle Asia, Anil had revealed how Anand Ahuja was taken aback when he got to know that the veteran actor was using the same pair of sneakers for almost 10 years. A sneaker head, Anand Ahuja took it upon himself to make sure his father-in-law gets a new pair as soon as possible.

Recalling the incident, Anil told Lifestyle Asia, "My son-in-law feels very bad that I've been wearing the same sneakers for the last ten years. He saw the sole and said that I would have issues with my heels if I keep on wearing these shoes. So I told him these shoes are very comfortable. He then very sweetly, got me three pairs of sneakers from London, which are exactly the same."

Well, isn't that a sweet and thoughtful gesture?

Anand and Sonam are now expecting their first child. The couple have entered their last trimester. Anil Kapoor was ecstatic with the news as he took to social media to wish the couple. "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news," Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

