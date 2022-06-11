THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma hit back at trolls who said she wasn’t getting movies after marriage

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost fifteen years. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10 and Phillauri among others. She ventured into clothing and apparel with her own brand and then into production along with her brother with Clean Slate Filmz. The actress eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfil her duties as a mother.

In an explosive interview with Filmfare in 2019, on being asked about not signing projects after the 2018 romantic-fantasy-drama, Zero, she said, “That’s a conscious decision. I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It’s important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that.”

When she was asked about the assumption of not getting movie offers after marriage, she said, “Yeah. If you’re married then people ask, ‘Is she pregnant?’ They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything. It’s so hard for people to believe that someone would like to take time off to be rejuvenated.” She clarified that she was still very actively involved in movie production as she said, “I’m producing. I’m still going on film sets but as a producer. People tend to overlook that because it’s not at the forefront.”

Covid-19 struck in 2020 and it led to the delay of Anushka’s comeback project Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Months after giving birth to daughter Vamika, the NH10 actress returned back on sets to shoot for the cricketer’s biopic. The film will premiere digitally, very soon.

