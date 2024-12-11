Throwback: When Anushka Sharma joked that Aamir Khan made people on Rajasthan streets remove their clothes for PK

Aamir Khan, known for his unwavering dedication to his craft, went the extra mile for his role in PK. He swapped his usual designer wear for worn and borrowed clothes to stay true to his character. This commitment to authenticity stood out, showcasing his willingness to fully immerse himself in the role. Recall the time when Anushka Sharma humorously shared how Aamir even had people on the streets of Rajasthan remove their clothes for the film, all to ensure his portrayal was spot on.

During a conversation on Extraaa Storiez on Sony Max, Anushka Sharma shared an amusing story about Aamir's commitment to his role in PK. She revealed that not only did the actor remove his own clothes for the film, but he also had people on the streets of Rajasthan take off theirs to ensure authenticity for his character.

Aamir Khan further explained that he didn’t have any new clothes made for his role in PK. Instead, he insisted on wearing clothes from people around him. During the preparations, when costumes were being designed for him, he rejected all of them, telling the team not to make anything for him.

He even instructed them to take the shirt off a man on the street and give it to him, regardless of how it fit, ensuring a raw and authentic look for his character.

Rajkumar Hirani then shared a humorous anecdote about the film's costume process. He explained that the costume designers went to Rajasthan, where they would find shirts they liked and ask the locals to give them up. They would offer either money or another shirt in exchange, ensuring they had the right look for Aamir Khan’s character in PK.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK stars Aamir Khan as an innocent alien who crash-lands on Earth and loses his device to contact home. His journey, filled with childlike wonder, challenges human society’s religious and cultural norms. Through his honest questions, the film exposes societal hypocrisies, blending humor with sharp social commentary.

Aamir Khan's performance delivers both laughs and deep reflections on faith and humanity. With its engaging story and powerful themes, PK has become a timeless classic, expertly balancing entertainment and meaningful discourse.

