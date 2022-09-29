Throwback: When Anushka Sharma opined it's 'not very common' for great roles to be written for women

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses, with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like BulBul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. In a throwback interview, Anushka Sharma talked in length about her journey as a producer, the genre she is drawn towards, and about how it's not very common for great roles to be written for women in the Indian Film Industry.

In a throwback interview with The Hindu, Anushka opened up about being drawn towards edgy, clutter-breaking subjects and human stories. She stated that her endeavour has always been to be able to present stories in a way that entertains viewers thoroughly. She revealed that the most amazing part of being a producer and as a creative person is to back films and series, which are different and progressive yet thoroughly engaging and entertaining. The Sultan actress also talked about the scarcity of well written roles for women in Indian cinema. Revealing her intention to get into movie production, she said, "I did not start producing films for myself per se. I just wanted to tell good stories. I would be sitting and talking to writers, discussing things with them and I would wonder why a certain type of film was not being written. Then I realized, that it is not very common in our industry for great roles to be constantly written for women. So, I wanted to take this step and create roles for actors who would be the right fit for the projects.". The actress eventually gave up the idea of film production since she wanted to focus on her acting career and her daughter Vamika.