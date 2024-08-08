THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma recalled how her mother manifested YRF movie for actress by putting note inside turtle; 'Hope my daughter...'

Anushka Sharma made her acting debut in 2008 with the Aditya Chopra directorial Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. After this, she starred in several hit films including Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pari, Sanju, and many more.

In this article, we present a throwback to when the actress recalled how her mother Ashima Sharma manifested a Yash Raj Films movie without her knowing anything. The actress shared that her mother wrote a note inside a turtle which came true.

During an appearance on the show, Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable hosted by Simi Garewal, Anushka Sharma recalled how her mother Ashima Sharma had written a wish to see her daughter in a Yash Raj Films movie.

She shared, "There was this one time I was driving back from Yash Raj Studios and I got the news, Adi (Aditya Chopra) told me. And I was driving back and I couldn’t drive anymore because I was crying. I was so happy... I was crying. So I stopped… I stopped the car and I pulled over and I called my mother and I told her that I got this film. And you know what my mum told me? There’s this turtle that used to be there in my living room. It was I think some Feng Shui thing. You just open the turtle and you put something like a wish inside that turtle and you shut it. And when your wish comes true you take it out."

The PK actress further added that her mother never informed her about this but when her mother heard that Anushka got the film she opened that and showed it to the actress. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared the note her mother wrote, ‘I hope my daughter stars in a Yash Raj film’."

She said that it was unbelievable and somewhere her mother wanted her to be an actress as Anushka recalled.

Meanwhile, Anushka will be seen in Chakda XPress next. The film is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the release date of the film is not revealed yet.

