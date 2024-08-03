THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma REVEALED how Ranbir Kapoor shared fake story of their first meeting at gym

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor shared the screen in the musical romantic drama film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil back in 2016. During the promotion of their movie, the actors made an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While they shared several anecdotes about each other and spoke about their experiences of working together, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress also unmasked Kapoor and his fake story about their first meeting.

During the chat, when the host asked the stars how they met for the first time, Anushka Sharma started by saying that when they first met, Kapoor was shooting for Wake Up Sid, and she was working on her debut movie. She added that they met at the Yash Raj Studios, where he was exercising at the gym.

However, she was quick to reveal that the Animal actor had created a fake story of their first meeting. According to her, Ranbir told in multiple interviews that the actress told him, “Oh, sorry. I’ll come later” when she saw him at the gym, and he replied, “No, no, please work out,” she laughed out loud.

To this, Ranbir Kapoor responded on the show, “It’s my story; I will say whatever I want to.” She then shared her side of the story and said that she went inside; both of them exchanged pleasantries and said ‘hi’ to each other. Then both of them worked out at the same gym and said ‘bye’ before leaving. But the Sanju actor denied agreeing to her story and said that he would have remembered if she had worked out in front of him.

Jokes apart, the actress admitted at the show that she is the most comfortable with Ranbir. “As an actor, there’s some strange comfort that we have with one another,” she divulged, adding that even though they rarely meet or talk, they have an understanding and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is working on his upcoming movie, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, co-starring South Indian actress, Sai Pallavi. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is enjoying her time with her second child, Akaay. Her biographical sports drama film Chakda 'Xpress is still unreleased.

