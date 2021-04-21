Throwback: When Anushka Sharma REVEALED how she and Virat Kohli are quite similar to one another

In an earlier interview, Anushka Sharma had revealed that she and hubby Virat Kohli like doing the same things and derive pleasure in little things.

Speaking of B-Town’s most loved couple who has been constantly stealing hearts, Virat Kohli and top the list. The power couple leaves no chance to make us fall in love with their crackling chemistry. Be it their PDA on social media or making heads turn by stepping out together in the city, Virat and Anushka have been setting major relationship goals ever since they have got hitched. Early, this year, the duo has embraced parenthood and welcomed baby girl Vamika.

While it is said that the opposite attracts, for Virushka it’s another way around. As we speak of this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback interview of the PK actress wherein she revealed that she and Virat are quite similar as they like doing the same things. In an earlier interview with Filmfare, the Sultan actress mentioned that the couple gets such little time to be with each other but when they are together, they just want to chill. Filmfare quoted Anushka as saying, “We’re happy just walking around when abroad. We just want to spend that time being normal - buying water or knickknacks at the supermarket. Both of us take pleasure in these little things. I find it hard to say what ways we differ in.”

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Italy. They hosted a grand reception, in Mumbai and Delhi.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Zero with and . Anushka is yet to announce her next project.

