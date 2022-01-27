Throwback: When Anushka Sharma revealed how she got along with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The couple, who had tied the knot in December 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years, have never missed a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Anushka and Virat have got each other’s back in good times and bad and have reinstated everyone’s faith in true love. And while Anushka is often seen heaping praises for the Indian cricketer, we have got our hands on a throwback interview wherein she spoke about how she got along with Virat and what she loves the most in him.

During her conversation with Filmfare, Anushka stated that she and Virat are quite similar and believe in living life with complete honesty. “His honesty is something I deeply value. I’m an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He’s brutally honest too. I’m so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It’s so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He’s someone, who’s constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I’m also like that. We don’t take ourselves so seriously. We’re similar as people. That’s why we get along,” she added.

Recently, as Virat announced his decision to step down as the captain of the Indian cricket team for test matches, Anushka had penned a long note for her husband. She wrote, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you”.

