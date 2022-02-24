Throwback: When Anushka Sharma revealed the reason behind keeping her wedding with Virat Kohli under wraps

Anushka Sharma is one of the actresses in Bollywood who prefers keeping a low profile when it comes to her personal life. While she likes to share the important milestones with her social media family, the actress prefers to stay reserved about her love life. It was evident when she had tied the knot with beau Virat Kohli in a grand ceremony in Italy and made sure to keep it under the wraps till the last moment. And while her reason did raise a lot of eyebrows, we have got our hands on a throwback interview wherein Anushka revealed the reason to keep her wedding with Virat under the wraps.

Talking about it to Filmfare, Anushka explained that they wanted the celebrations to be genuine not adulterated by anything. “If we’d allowed it to become public in any way, we would be reminded of our public standing. We didn’t want that. We just wanted to be like two people in love,” she added. Anushka further explained that she and Virat wanted to make the wedding ceremony a memorable affair and be with their respective families and closest friends. “It was surreal”, she had emphasised.

Virat and Anushka, who had tied the knot on December 11, 2017, are currently enjoying a new phase of their lives together with their daughter Vamika. The little munchkin had turned one last month and the power couple made sure to celebrate the special occasion with their loved ones. In fact, Anushka had even shared a glimpse of the celebration on social media which was a treat to the fans.

Also Read: Throwback: When Anushka Sharma revealed the reason for taking a break from work after Zero debacle