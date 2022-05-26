THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed the reason for marrying Virat Kohli before she turned 30

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about, admired, and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living a happy life together. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been very public about their love for one another. They gave welcomed little daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Anushka recently quit her production house Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her acting career and to nurture her little daughter.

Anushka and Virat were in a long-term relationship before they made their romance official. In a throwback interview, Anushka candidly spoke about her decision of getting married before turning 30. In her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about her decision on getting married relatively early, she said, “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother."

She went on to say, “We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love.” Anushka also said that seeing happy couples together is beautiful and that she is very content with her decision of getting married early, without the fear of work or anything else. Her answer proved how secure as an actress she is and also showed the extent of love that she had and still has for her beau. It also acted as an eye-opener to many aspiring actresses who felt that marrying early in the entertainment biz compromises their acting careers.

The new mother in B-town is set to make her return to the movies with a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will soon premiere on Netflix. Apart from that, there is no other project that Anushka Sharma is working on, currently. We hope she signs more films in the coming months.

