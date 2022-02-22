Throwback: When Anushka Sharma revealed the reason for taking a break from work after Zero debacle

Anushka Sharma has been one of the finest actresses in the industry who has won hearts with her good looks and acting prowess. She has been a perfect example of beauty with brains and has been a treat to watch on the big screen. While Anushka has given us several hit movies in her career of around 14 years, her hiatus from acting has raised a lot of eyebrows. For the uninitiated, Anushka has been on a break after her 2018 movie Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, had tanked at the box office.

While several assumptions were made about Anushka’s break from films, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of the actress with Filmfare wherein she called the hiatus a “conscious decision”. Explaining her decision, Anushka asserted that she was feeling too worked up by working round the clock and wanted to take some time off. “After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It’s important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that,” she added.

As of now, Anushka is making headlines as she announced her comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie happens to be a cricket drama which is a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and the Dil Dhadakne Do actress has begun her preparations for the same.

