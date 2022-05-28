THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed the similarities between her and daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma is one of the most prolific actresses to have graced Indian cinema. Her body of work is very varied with films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri and others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother. It is no secret that the supermom balances her work and duties as a mother to Vamika.

In a throwback interview with Grazia India, Anushka Sharma was asked about how similar her daughter Vamika is to her. Anushka Sharma answered saying, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody.”

Anushka also talked about the changes in her body after her delivery and how she felt about the same. She said that her body was not the same and she was working towards it as she likes to be fit. She concluded by saying, "Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look."

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from movies and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the Band Baaja Baaraat actress works on next after Chakda ‘Xpress. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for your daily fix of entertainment news and updates from B-Town.

