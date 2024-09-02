THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed why she connects with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor the most; 'Ek natural energy hai'

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor shared the screen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, back in 2016. Since then, the actors have developed a profound love for each other with the former expressing her admiration for Kapoor, whenever given an opportunity. In an old interview, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress spoke about connecting with him the most.

We stumble upon an old interview of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor with India TV wherein she said that if there is one actor with whom she was made a successful Jodi, it would be him. Backing her statement with a reason, the actress said that they connect with each other on one level which she hasn’t experienced with anyone else. She added that there is no judgment and they can actually understand each other’s energy.

Moreover, they give space to one another, as an actor. At the same time, they don’t have to say much to each other when they’re performing. She added that there is a natural energy that she hasn’t ever experienced before. Apart from that, the way Ranbir is as a person, that is something she really respects about him. “And that is why it would be nice to have that equation with him in the future,” Anushka concluded.

During the promotion of their movie on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress also revealed how the Animal star had spread fake stories about their meeting. She said that they met at the Yash Raj Studios, where he was exercising at the gym. However, Raha Kapoor’s dad Ranbir had created a fake story of their first meeting.

He told in multiple interviews that upon seeing him at the gym, the actress told him, “Oh, sorry. I’ll come later” and he replied, “No, no, please work out.” To this, Ranbir Kapoor responded on the show, “It’s my story; I will say whatever I want to.” But she clarified what really happened, Sharma stated that she simply went inside; both of them exchanged pleasantries and said ‘hi’ to each other.

Then the actors worked out at the same gym and said ‘bye’ before leaving. But the Sanju actor denied agreeing to her story and said that he would have remembered if she had worked out in front of him. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has an unreleased film lined up titled Chakda 'Xpress. As for Ranbir, he will be next seen in Ramayana.

