THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma said she wanted to steal Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat

Anushka Sharma has established her place in Bollywood as a bankable actress with her career spanning almost 15 years now. In the 15 years of her being in the industry, she has been a part of some very successful movies like Rab Ne Ban Di Jodi, Band Baja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, NH10, Sultan, and PK. She took a break from her acting career in 2018 and is now gearing up for her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress, which is the biopic of star cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will be directly released on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma shares a great rapport with Shah Rukh Khan. She has worked with him on four projects namely, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero. They share a great bond off-screen as well and have always been supportive of one another. Anushka Sharma has been vocal about her love and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and has often credited him for giving her career a flying start with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, has promoted Anushka Sharma’s movies on social media like Sui Dhaaga – Made In India and Phillauri. He has even lent his support to the technical department with his team working on the visual effects of Phillauri.

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan graced the sets of Yaaron Ki Baarat, hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in 2016. Anushka Sharma was asked about what she wanted to steal from SRK and without any hesitation, she said, “His collection of watches. And I’ll sell them”. She later added, “Mannat, obviously”. Anushka Sharma’s answer amused SRK as well as the hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan. Apart from the usual talks, both the actors played many fun games on the sets of the friendship show, where they shared a great camaraderie.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her production house continued to produce critically acclaimed shows like Paatal Lok and movies like BulBul. Anushka Sharma recently gave up on her duties as a producer at Clean Slate Filmz because she wanted to focus on her acting career and motherhood.

