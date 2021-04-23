Throwback: When Anushka Sharma said when she and hubby Virat Kohli are together, the world ceases to exist

In an old interview, Anushka Sharma called Virat Kohli her best friend. She also asserted that the couple finds solace in one another because of the similarities they share with each other.

Think of the most loved and stylish couples of B-Town, the list will definitely be incomplete without mentioning and Virat Kohli. The power couple never misses any chance to catch everyone's attention with their PDA moments. What makes their relationship even more special is the fact they are quite similar to each other & derive pleasure in little things. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi has been quite vocal about her feelings for Virat and has expressed her undying love for the cricketer multiples times.

Speaking of this, we recently came across an old interview of the actress wherein she opened up on marrying her 'best friend' Virat. In an interview with Filmfare magazine back in 2019, Anushka said August issue she is married to her best friend. The popular magazine quoted the stunning actress as saying, “I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely.”

“Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we’re together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people. Even when we were dating each other, it was the same thing. I feel extremely happy because he’s my family,” Anushka concluded.

For the uninitiated, Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. The couple, who is popularly known as Virushka dated for four years before marriage. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika this year in January.

Filmfare

