Throwback: When Anushka Sharma spilled beans on her bond with Ranbir Kapoor & said he treats her like a boy

In an old interview, Anushka Sharma asserted that Ranbir Kapoor is a friend and is super chilled out to work with. The two have worked together in films like Bombay Velvet, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sanju.

As we speak of this, it reminds us of the time when the PK star had talked about her bond with the Rockstar star and said he is super chilled out to work with. In an old interview with Filmfare, the Sultan star said, “He’s a friend and super chilled out to work with. We’ve always got along and he treats me like a boy. We fight so much on the set! Anurag (Kashyap, director Bombay Velvet) claims he can make another movie altogether on our constant off-record bickering.”

“I respect Ranbir because he’s doing what he wants to do. He’s in a position now where he can empower films and filmmakers,” she added.

When asked about reports of a link-up with him, Anusha told Filmfare, “Has he been left out with any girl? With him, I guess it’s a prerequisite. Sadly, you have to justify your friendship with everyone. We are not each other’s type. Maybe that’s why we share a great bond.”

On the work front, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 romance comedy Zero with and .

Ranbir, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra with and Amitabh Bachchan.

