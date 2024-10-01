THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma was ‘flattered’ to know Karan Johar had crush on her while shooting for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: ‘If I can do that...’

Anushka Sharma is one of the sought-after actresses who has worked with many B-town filmmakers, including Karan Johar. The two celebs joined hands for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was released in 2016. KJo directed and produced the movie, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the world is aware of the bond Karan and Anushka Shared, it’s a lesser-known fact that the popular filmmaker had a crush on the actress while shooting for the romantic drama.

We stumbled upon an old video of Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. In Season 8, Episode 5 of KWK, Anushka Sharma shared the coffee with Katrina Kaif. While the trio had a candid conversation with each other, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director admitted crushing on her while filming Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He spilled in the show, “You could have a crush like I had a crush on you. It’s been so long.”

Upon hearing this new information, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was dumbfounded while Katrina Kaif reacted in shock stating she didn’t knew about it. Anushka then reconfirmed saying, “Did you just say you had a crush on me?” To which Johar said, “Ya, right throughout the making of this film” leaving everyone in awe. But Sharma was flattered by it. She continued expressing, “I am feeling really flattered, I must tell you because if I can do THAT..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma has an unreleased film, Chakda 'Xpress, in her kitty. As for director-producer Karan, he is co-producing Jigra with Alia Bhatt. Moreover, he is also set to direct a big budget web-series for Netflix. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “After collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi, this Karan Johar directorial is the next marquee project in Netflix's repertoire. Karan will be the showrunner for this yet-untitled web series. The script is locked, and the vision is to take it on the floor in the first quarter of 2025.”

We were also informed that the casting for the ambitious web series has begun. Since it will be shot throughout 2025, the series will stream in 2026

