Throwback: When Anushka Sharma was trolled after Virat Kohli’s Team India lost World Cup semi final

Virat Kohli led Indian Cricket Team left the nation heartbroken after they lost the 2019 World Cup semi final to New Zealand.

If there is any celebrity couple who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, it has to be and Virat Kohli. The couple never fails to dish out major relationship goals with their adorable chemistry and it is always a delight to watch them together. To note, Virat and Anushka, fondly called as Virushka by their fans, tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. This power couple has always have stood by each other’s side through thick and thin.

While they continue to garner a lot of attention for their fairytale romance, their relationship also faced the ire after Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team lost the World Cup semifinals in 2019 against New Zealand. The netizens, who were quite disappointed with Indian cricket team’s performance, were seen trolling Virushka for their defeat. In fact, the Twitterati even blamed Anushka for Virat’s poor performance and soon the social media was flooded with Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga memes trolling Virushka for Indian cricket team’s defeat.

Take a look at tweets trolling Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma post India lost WC semi final:

Interestingly, despite the trolls and toxic comments, Virat and Anushka continued to give major couple goals to fans. In fact, during the COVID 19 lockdown, Virushka was seen finding solace in small things. While the couple was seen enjoying playing Ludo, Anushka also turned hairstylist for her hubby and even shared a hilarious video oh herself cheering for Virat like a fan. Undoubtedly, Virat and Anushka know the art of enjoying each moment to the fullest. Isn’t it?

Also Read: Anushka Sharma plays Ludo with Virat Kohli & family amid lockdown; Says 'I am not losing, I am staying home'

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×