THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma's 'I love watching Virat Kohli on and off the field' won over Internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. The power couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto, an 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for several years. They are one of the inspirations for young couples.

As we admire their relationship, here is a throwback to when Anushka gave a quirky yet lovely reply while answering her favorite sports and it had a Virat Kohli connection.

When Anushka Sharma mentioned Virat Kohli while answering her favorite sport

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a fun interview with Star Sports in the past. During this old interview, the actress was asked what sports were her favorite.

To this, Anushka who was standing with Kohli hand-on-hand, replied, "I mean I come from an Army background and we had a lot sports and all the facilities, I'm grateful for that. A bit of badminton, I was a good swimmer but I didn't compete. I used to run 100 meters in school.I like watching sports, cricket, tennis, badminton."

Having a broad smile on her face, she further added, "Yeah I love watching him, on and off the field." Virat was also seen having a shy smile hearing her words.

Anushka Sharma's emotional reaction to RCB qualifying for IPL 2024 playoffs

Virat Kohli's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs in the ongoing tournament (IPL 2024) after a nail-biting match against Chennai Super Kings. Reacting to the big win, Anushka Sharma was seen rooting and cheering for her husband and his team with a broad smile. Her reaction went viral on social media.

Anushka and Virat who have a little daughter, Vamika, recently embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their baby boy Akaay in February 2024. A few days ago, the couple handed gifts hampers to the paparazzi for maintaining their kids' privacy.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding

In 2013, the two met for the first time on the sets of a television commercial shoot, after which they fell in love. Their dreamy and intimate wedding in Italy in December 2017 made our hearts explode with how perfect everything was. For the wedding, Anushka picked a baby pink Sabyasachi ensemble with lotuses and floral work on it. Virat, on the other hand, wore a hand-embroidered ivory raw silk sherwani made by Sabyasachi, who designed all of Anushka’s bridal dresses.

