Throwback: When Bappi Lahiri dubbed himself ‘Amitabh Bachchan of music industry’

The entire country is in a state of shock and grief as veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday, 15th of February. The Disco King ruled the ‘80s and ‘90s Bollywood with his music, and made the nation dance to several timeless songs including Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Tamma Tamma, Raat Baaqi, Chalte Chalte, and more. Several years back, Bappi Da had even called himself Amitabh Bachchan of the music industry.

In the year 2009, Bappi Da dismissed the idea that he had any competition and told Hindustan Times that he is like the Big B of the music industry, while adding that the actor was 12 years his senior. “In film industry, there is Amitabh Bachchan and in music industry, there is Bappida. But Amitabh Bachchan is 12 years older than me,” the music composer had said.

Furthermore, he had even suggested that he has no competition from international music artists as well, adding that few of them including Shakira, Beyonce, Eminem, et al did dress like him. Bappi Lahiri had said, “There is no competition, but there are singers who dress like me. Among women, there’s Beyonce and there’s Shakira and among men, there is 50 Cent, Eminem and definitely, Akon…”

Bappi Lahiri's funeral will be taking place at 10 am, today, on the 17th of February. He had tested positive for COVID-19 last year and ever since then, his health conditions had worsened. It is reported that Bappi Lahri was hospitalized for a month due to multiple health issues and was discharged on Monday. However, the doctors told PTI that his health deteriorated on Tuesday. He passed away at the age of 69 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital.

