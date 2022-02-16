Throwback: When Bappi Lahiri said songs of his era can never be forgotten: Never tried to repeat myself

The entertainment industry woke up to shocking news on Wednesday morning. Bappi Lahiri, the legendary composer-singer, passed away on Tuesday night. According to media reports, the renowned music composer had breathed his last at Mumbai’s CritiCare hospital. He was 69. The news was confirmed by PTI in a tweet which read, “Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor”. It is a very sad day for the country as we lost yet another legend within 10 days of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

Bappi Lahiri was the Disco King of India who blessed us with many musical gems. In an unpublished interview with ETimes, Bappi Da talked about his opinions on today’s musical endeavours and compared them with his era. Talking about his works, he said that be 'Pag ghungroo bandh', 'Inteha ho gayi intezar ki', or 'I am a disco dancer', he never tried to repeat himself. He said, “I always tried to keep it different. I remember 12 films of mine completing 25 weeks in theatres in the year 1984.” He added that after him there have been numerous artists who came to the scene and said that Vishal Shekhar and Jatin Lalit did a good job.

Confident about his era’s songs, Bappi Da added, “Let me put it this way. Aajkal ke gaane yaad nahi rahte, Songs of mine, Laxmikant Pyarelal, RD Burman, Kalyanji Anandji cannot be forgotten.” He expressed that he believed melody has decreased and even the lyrics’ quality has become weak over time. To give an example, he talked about the song 'Pyaar ka tohfa tera' from Tohfa for which he composed the music. “Aajkal ke lyrics pakkad mein nahin aate,” he said, concluding his answer.

