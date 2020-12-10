Throwback: When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a dance FACE off on Pinga from Bajirao Mastani

We got our hands on a throwback video wherein Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the show with their killer dance moves on the song Pinga from Bajirao Mastani. Check out the video below.

The power couple and are loved by the audience for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The duo has set onscreen ablaze with their electrifying chemistry and power-packed performance in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. In fact, even before getting hitched, the duo won million hearts with their camaraderie. Their chemistry and rapport are pretty much seen during the promotions of their films as well. Speaking of this, it reminds us of the time when they both had a dance face-off and left everyone awestruck during the promotion of their film Bajirao Mastani.

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video that shows the Gully Boy star dancing with the diva on the song Pinga from their blockbuster Bajirao Mastani. While promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, Ranveer and Deepika danced their hearts out on the song. The Simmba star can be seen nailing the hook step. In the video, he can be seen following Deepika's steps while giving her competition. Needless to say, the two set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves. In the video, the audience can be heard cheering for the couple.

Check out the video below:

On a related note, the Pinga song is among the most loved songs from the film that broke many records at the box office and won many accolades. It was featured on Deepika and Jonas.

Meanwhile, both the Piku actress and Befikre star have some interesting and big-budget projects in their kitty. Notably, Ranveer has completed 10 years today in showbiz as his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat has clocked 10 years.

Credits :Pinkvilla

