Throwback: When Deepika Padukone called Ranveer Singh her ‘best friend’, opened up about him being emotional

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Well, Deepika has always been quite vocal about her feelings and never shied away from being vocal about her life. After opening up about her relationship with the Simmba actor, The Piku actress used to speak her heart out about Ranveer. We came across an old interview of the actress wherein she spoke about how her relationship with Ranveer has evolved over the years.

Talking to Femina, Deepika Padukone was asked about her relationship with Ranveer Singh. She said that when there are people you connect with in your life, your relationship is bound to evolve. She further added that according to her both of them have managed to find that in each other. “It feels great to find someone who is dependable, who you can trust, who puts you before himself. He is fun to be with, but also sensitive, emotional, honest, and dependable. Most importantly, he is my best friend. That’s what I could see in him when we first met, and that’s what we have evolved into,” said the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone recently arrived in Chennai to shoot for her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan which is directed by Atlee. Apart from this, she will be seen doing high-octane stunts in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan once again and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, a Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a Pan-India project with Prabhas and others titled Project-K.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

