Throwback: When Deepika Padukone caused a storm with her funky hair accessory at 2017's MET gala
The stunning actress from Bollywood Deepika Padukone created a storm with her sultry look at the 2017 MET gala event. The stunner wore a satin white evening gown with a floral head accessory, that caught the attention of the world's fashion experts. The gorgeous diva made heads turn with her elegant and classy ensemble at the MET gala event of 2017. Deepika Padukone is also known for her fashion statements and the Met gala outfit was just another spectacular outfit that the stunner wore for the event.
The fans and followers of the beautiful actress went gaga over the stunning evening gown that Deepika chose. The head accessory was especially noteworthy. In this throwback picture, the Bollywood actress is seen posing for selfies with designer Prabal Gurung and Emily Ratajkowski. The trio looks terrific together as they pose for a mirror selfies. The fans loved this picture which was taken at the MET gala. Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in a simple and yet so elegantly striking white satin outfit. Currently, Deepika Padukone is spending time at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been regularly sharing glimpses into her daily life during the quarantine period along with husband Ranveer Singh.
Check out Deepika Padukone's post:
Previously, Deepika shared a picture of a piano and said that she was learning how to play songs on it. The stunner also highlighted the importance of music in one's life and how life would be dull with music. The actress also cooked up delicious food at home and the fans were very impressed with the diva's culinary skills.
(ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's beauty is striking in this throwback photo as she preps for 2017 Met Gala)
Anonymous 3 hours ago
uh? how did deepikas family knew aamir khan. i thought shes an outsider
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Storm eh?and how many got washed away in this storm?rofl
Anonymous 9 hours ago
You are definitely burning with jealousy.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
What kind of a silly lateback hairstyle n accessory is this.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Blind and weird Deepika obsessor spotted!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Jealous hater spotted
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Deepika’s looking below average compare to Emily.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Decade huh?this is the joke Of the decade
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Rofl
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Deepika obsessor start living ur Life
Anonymous 16 hours ago
compared to Katrina,Tara Sutaria,Kareena,Sonam and the likes...she is a sore apple....whose PR and hype r the only things that r keeping her afloat!sexy she does not even come close!Bling loyalists,losers and morons get a life!!!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Hater get a life. Your lies won't change the facts. Deepika is hot and sexy. Public knows it and say it too including her bw folks.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Loser hater get a life.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
E__ are not hot so no matter if you pay no one will call you hot. Post
Anonymous 16 hours ago
You must me a e___ that's why don't find her hot. Public and many celebrities finds Deepika hot and sexy Post
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Hehehe says who?and then am Not acting nor have I paid to get myself termed ‘HOT’.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
And u Must b the lesbo to find her so hot and blah blah blah...yuck!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
From top to bottom She is in the same shape..so in that angle she does not luk feminine she is like that stick thin size zero models on FTV....there is nothing bout supporting women here!u r the one who Is getting personal here!moron!women power your head and your tail!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
No going by u and ur mom loser
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Which angle she doesnt look like a woman to you? May be talking about yourself or your mom? Deepika is the hottest and sexiest woman of the decade. Pinkvilla post. Support women
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Sexiest????really?in that pic from wvhich angle Is she luking like a woman to u?
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Still better than you. Deepika is hot, gorgeous and sexiest woman of the decade.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
I don't really like her or big fan .. But she is pretty gorgeous..and the accessory she wore looks damn pretty too ..so haters should stop comparing with other actresses ..I mean I don't like her ..but we also can't deny the fact she is perfectly beautiful
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Whose PR are you ?
Anonymous 19 hours ago
To praise someone you doesn't need to be someone's fan or PR. I too praise Katrina , Salman and many though I am not their fan. Stop this PR nonsense .
Anonymous 19 hours ago
If you are not her fan then you are her PR
Anonymous 19 hours ago
The accessory is really pretty but there it ends
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Deepika is the only actress I can think of who has improved with time.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
No hater . PR lol please learn more alphabets. Deepika has improved alot in every thing. The world says this including big B, hema , Rekha, Srk, salman, kareena and more. Post
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Though improvement only in doing PR.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
What's so great with this look? Like seriously....!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Who me?
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Yah school Girl Luk
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Why are you jealous?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
One of the overrated actress. Kangana and even Alia is far better then her in terms of acting.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Oh wait kalank, panga, mental hai Kia and manikarnika were blockbusters. Hahaha Pv post the fact
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Oh Deepika is over rated lol only for the haters. Kangana acting is the same and she lacks starpower.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Katrina and Deepika both are better than snake Alia
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Chaapak is praised by critics and audience both. Deepika got praised for her performance. You are talking as if kalank and panga are blockbusters Post this please pv
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Lol Deepika is not over rated?and Kangana is an average actress??wat do we have here blind idolism ?rofl
Anonymous 21 hours ago
And mongoose Sonam
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Deepika is much better than that snake alia.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Yeah. Chhapaak was a BLOCKBUSTER.. oh wait.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Deepika is not over rated. Akia is a nepo kid and kangana well we know how average actress and a worst person she is. A flop with no stardom. Post this pv
Anonymous 21 hours ago
hahahaha! the most insipid hair at the MET ever!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
It's most beautiful hair style. Burn hater
Anonymous 21 hours ago
She is so gorgeous....❤
Anonymous 21 hours ago
DP <3
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Deepika is grace and elegance personified.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Queen.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Storm ? Like seriously Deepika PR ? When did this happen
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Who's riri
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Vogue international features her in best dressed lists. So it's good.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Katrina stop talking to Deepika please. Post this
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Queen Riri mocked deepika’s dress on twitter... when Queen says it’s bad, it’s bad!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Oh Hi Deepika!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Ok Katrina
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Hello hater everything is not a PR. Stop this PR nonsense. Post
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Katrina PR it's a storm. Check how fashion police loved it.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Criticism storm
Anonymous 21 hours ago
PR QUEEN ALERT !
Anonymous 21 hours ago
That's Katrina.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Deepika is so gorgeous inside out.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Unhave seen her inside too?
Anonymous 22 hours ago
She is a slayer.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Of?