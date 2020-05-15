Throwback: When Deepika Padukone caused a storm with her funky hair accessory at 2017's MET gala

The stunner wore a white satin evening gown with a floral head accessory, that caught the attention of the world's fashion experts.

The stunning actress from Bollywood created a storm with her sultry look at the 2017 MET gala event. The stunner wore a satin white evening gown with a floral head accessory, that caught the attention of the world's fashion experts. The gorgeous diva made heads turn with her elegant and classy ensemble at the MET gala event of 2017. Deepika Padukone is also known for her fashion statements and the Met gala outfit was just another spectacular outfit that the stunner wore for the event.

The fans and followers of the beautiful actress went gaga over the stunning evening gown that Deepika chose. The head accessory was especially noteworthy. In this throwback picture, the Bollywood actress is seen posing for selfies with designer Prabal Gurung and Emily Ratajkowski. The trio looks terrific together as they pose for a mirror selfies. The fans loved this picture which was taken at the MET gala. Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in a simple and yet so elegantly striking white satin outfit. Currently, Deepika Padukone is spending time at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress has been regularly sharing glimpses into her daily life during the quarantine period along with husband .

Check out Deepika Padukone's post:

Previously, Deepika shared a picture of a piano and said that she was learning how to play songs on it. The stunner also highlighted the importance of music in one's life and how life would be dull with music. The actress also cooked up delicious food at home and the fans were very impressed with the diva's culinary skills.

Credits :instagram

