THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone confessed she would like to carry Ranveer Singh and THESE two people in her bag

Deepika Padukone is one of the busiest Bollywood stars, but her fans also adore her for the way she stays connected with her family. The gorgeous and talented actress shares an immense love for her husband, Ranveer Singh, parents, and sister.

A few years back, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, DP made a candid confession and shared 3 people she would like to carry in her bag if she could. The actress named Ranveer Singh, Anisha Padukone, and Ujjala Padukone.

Deepika Padukone on 3 persons she would like to carry in her bag

During a fun segment, What's In My Bag with Deepika Padukone, the actress was asked to name 3 people she would like to carry in her bag if she could.

Candidly responding to the question, she said, "My husband (Ranveer Singh), my sister (Anisha Padukone), and my mother (Ujjala Padukone)," she said while adding, "I think they are 3 very entertaining people."

Watch the video below:

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her upcoming biggie Singham Again in which she will be seen playing the character of Lady Singham. The movie will be the 3rd installment of the Singham franchise and 5th part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Starring Ajay Devgn as Inspector Bajirao Singham, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was expected to release earlier on Aug 15, 2024, but as per the latest buzz, it may come on Diwali this year.

Before that, DP will also be seen in the pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial big-budget film created huge excitement among the audience even before the trailer's release thanks to its concept and the few first looks it has released so far.

Also starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the film is slated to release on June 27, 2024.

More about Deepika Padukone

Personally, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first baby. The couple announced the big update in February 2024 that they are pregnant and are expecting their first child in September. The news went viral instantly, and the couple received good wishes from fans worldwide and from industry friends.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh says THIS about his wedding ring gifted by Deepika Padukone days after removing marriage pics; Find out