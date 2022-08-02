Throwback: When Deepika Padukone revealed the best thing that she shared with hubby Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film and then the big Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with her production house KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Chhapaak and 83. She made her presence felt in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will very soon be seen in another Hollywood movie on the cross-cultural theme, whose details have been kept under wraps.

Deepika Padukone talks about her equation with husband Ranveer Singh:

In a throwback interview with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, Deepika said that she and Ranveer Singh have one of the best things that is 'communication'. She revealed that they communicate with each other about everything and that happens to make their marriage easy. Further, Deepika also said that they sometimes agree and sometimes disagree but they always end up finding the middle path. "One of the best things we have is communication. We communicate a lot. We might agree, we might disagree. But when you communicate, it makes marriage much easier" said the Gehraiyaan actress.



Deepika also explained that she and Ranveer have their battles but they are sensitive towards it and they find a middle path. "Yes, there are battles where he will win and I will have to say okay fine, take this win. There are times when I might say something and I may be very firm about my belief and he might say that yeah okay I disagree with you but if this is what you think, then okay, but I disagree with you."



The couple have now been married for over four years and are still going strong. They have stood by one another like a rock and have seen through tough times together.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects:

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to keep headlining in the times to come.

Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals she found Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2022 looks stunning