THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed her 10-year-plan was to have 'three little kids'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most prominent faces in the entertainment industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and her stint as Shanti Priya won several hearts. She has carved a niche for herself with her outstanding acting prowess. Ever since, the actress has been a part of many films like- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Chhapaak, and many more. In a throwback interview, Deepika had opened up about her future plans.

Deepika Padukone shared her future plans

In 2013, Deepika appeared on Rajeev Masand's roundtable interview, where she revealed her 10-year plan and said: "If I was not an actor I don't know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing."

Deepika Padukone on starting a family with Ranveer Singh

Currently, Deepika is happily married to actor Ranveer Singh. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. Earlier, Deepika had spoken about starting a family with Ranveer. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar US, she said that she and her sister (Anisha Padukone) had two working parents who were able to give every aspect of their lives, time, and dignity, whether it’s work or being home with them. "I hope that when Ranveer and I start a family, we’re able to do it the way I experienced it as a child with my parents. Just rooted, wholesome, and secure," Deepika said.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movies

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and featuring the power couple, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was Deepika and Ranveer’s first film together. Their love story began on the sets of their film and while their on-screen chemistry was palpable, off-camera too, the couple seemed to have eyes only for each other. Later, they featured in Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), and 83 (2021).

Deepika Padukone upcoming films

The actress was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. The film premiered on 11 February 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Next, she will be seen in the highly-anticipated film, Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this, the actress also has Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will release on September 28, 2023. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, which is the Hindi remake of the 2015 American comedy film with the same name. Deepika will also feature in Nag Ashwin's science-fiction, Project K with Prabhas and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

