THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed her mother recognised she needed professional help in depression

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film and then the big Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with her production house KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Chhapaak and 83. She made her presence felt in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will very soon be seen in another Hollywood movie on the cross-cultural theme, whose details have been kept under wraps.

Deepika Padukone talks about how her mother was the first one to recognise that she needed professional help

In a throwback interview with Allure, Deepika said, “Speaking out about my experience with mental illness and standing up for what I believe in, I think all of that happened around the same time. I remember waking up feeling completely unmotivated, directionless, and not wanting to face the world. I had this blockbuster year and everything was going perfectly well. I was in this relationship with the person who I’m married to now. And everything was perfect. Like, how could life be any better? I think that’s probably how it seemed to everyone around me, including myself”

She revealed that it was her mother who was the first to recognize that her daughter needed professional help and connected her with a family friend and counsellor, who worked in tandem with a psychiatrist to diagnose the actress with clinical depression. As per the reports, the actor was immediately prescribed medication. She didn’t know anyone who had been through this. She felt like if she shared her experience and even just one person could identify with her symptoms, then her purpose would be served. The actress has successfully battled depression and is hungry for more work.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects:

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to keep headlining in the times to come.

