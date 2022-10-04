Throwback: When Deepika Padukone revealed Ranveer Singh’s dress code for ‘Padukone family events’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric, quirky sense of fashion. His style is far from basic, and the actor loves experimenting with his wardrobe every time he steps out. From bright neon outfits, to unconventional silhouettes, Ranveer Singh never fails to make heads turn at every event. However, did you know that Ranveer Singh has a specific dress code when attending the ‘Padukone family events’? Yep, it’s true. In an earlier interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that when Ranveer is with her parents, he follows a simple dress code.

While speaking at The Print’s Off The Cuff show, Deepika Padukone shared that when Ranveer Singh is with her parents, he sticks to wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Meanwhile, if he is attending a specific family event, then there’s a Padukone family wardrobe that consists of black pants, blue jeans white crisp shirts, and round-neck T-shirts. “When he’s with my parents, that’s his look. If it’s a specific family event then there’s Padukone family wardrobe which is black pants, blue jeans white crisp shirts, round neck T-shirts,” said Deepika.

Deepika Padukone on her own fashion choices

Deepika also mentioned that when she opts for simple, classic combinations, people think it’s a boring look. But when she rocks something unconventional, they compare her to Ranveer. “I don’t get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they’ll be like so boring, why can’t she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it’s like oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does. What do you want?” she said.

Ranveer and Deepika’s professional front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, she also has Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, Hindi remake of The Intern, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline.

Ranveer Singh has Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Varun Sharma. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

