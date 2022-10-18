THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed that she was shy and self-conscious while growing up

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the biggest female stars of contemporary Indian cinema. The supremely talented actress made a stellar debut in Hindi cinema with the 2007-released Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. Deepika established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood with her sheer talent, hard work, and dedication to the craft. She is one of the very rare leading ladies, who successfully ditched the ‘non-actor’ tag that she received in the initial stages of her career, by constantly rediscovering herself with some unique characters and well-made films. The Pathaan actress, who was initially bashed for her ‘lack of range’ as an actress, stunned both her fans and critics with her stellar performance in Cocktail, the 2012 released film. Later, she grew from strength to strength with some fantastic performances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela, Chennai Express, Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and others. Currently, she is one of the biggest stars in the country, with a massive line-up of exciting projects.

Throwback to Deepika Padukone’s interesting revelation Earlier in an interview with TINGS magazine in 2018, Deepika Padukone revealed that she grew up as a shy, self-conscious kid. This revelation came out as a big surprise for the actress’s fans and cine-goers. In the interview, the talented actress also spoke about how she imagined becoming an actor from a very young age. However, Deepika was appreciated by the netizens for speaking about her vulnerabilities, thus setting a major example for youngsters.

Deepika Padukone about her childhood When she was asked about her dream of becoming an actress, Deepika Padukone revealed that she is not one of those kids who have practiced acting in front of a mirror. “I was extremely shy and self-conscious while growing up,” revealed the Pathaan actress, to the surprise of her fans. However, Deepika Padukone also added that she always dreamt of seeing herself on the big screen, from a very young age. “But for some reason, whenever I went to the theatre with my parents, I kind of sensed that’s where I would be, on the big screen. I never fantasized about how I was going to land there or how successful I was going to be. The films just always felt familiar to me. I would just think I belong here,” said Deepika Padukone, while speaking to TINGS magazine in 2018.