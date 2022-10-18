THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed that she was shy and self-conscious while growing up
In one of her earlier interviews, Deepika Padukone had extensively spoken about growing up as a shy and self-conscious child. Here’s what she said…
Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the biggest female stars of contemporary Indian cinema. The supremely talented actress made a stellar debut in Hindi cinema with the 2007-released Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. Deepika established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood with her sheer talent, hard work, and dedication to the craft. She is one of the very rare leading ladies, who successfully ditched the ‘non-actor’ tag that she received in the initial stages of her career, by constantly rediscovering herself with some unique characters and well-made films.
The Pathaan actress, who was initially bashed for her ‘lack of range’ as an actress, stunned both her fans and critics with her stellar performance in Cocktail, the 2012 released film. Later, she grew from strength to strength with some fantastic performances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela, Chennai Express, Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and others. Currently, she is one of the biggest stars in the country, with a massive line-up of exciting projects.
Throwback to Deepika Padukone’s interesting revelation
Earlier in an interview with TINGS magazine in 2018, Deepika Padukone revealed that she grew up as a shy, self-conscious kid. This revelation came out as a big surprise for the actress’s fans and cine-goers. In the interview, the talented actress also spoke about how she imagined becoming an actor from a very young age. However, Deepika was appreciated by the netizens for speaking about her vulnerabilities, thus setting a major example for youngsters.
Deepika Padukone about her childhood
When she was asked about her dream of becoming an actress, Deepika Padukone revealed that she is not one of those kids who have practiced acting in front of a mirror. “I was extremely shy and self-conscious while growing up,” revealed the Pathaan actress, to the surprise of her fans. However, Deepika Padukone also added that she always dreamt of seeing herself on the big screen, from a very young age.
“But for some reason, whenever I went to the theatre with my parents, I kind of sensed that’s where I would be, on the big screen. I never fantasized about how I was going to land there or how successful I was going to be. The films just always felt familiar to me. I would just think I belong here,” said Deepika Padukone, while speaking to TINGS magazine in 2018.
Deepika Padukone about a character that changed her life
In the interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that her character Veronica from the 2012 released film Cocktail, changed her life in many aspects. According to the actress, there was a stereotype set in her mind about how an actress or a leading lady should be. “Cocktail is a film that changed many things for me because I think that film came to me at a point in my life when I was coming into my own. I was having a breakthrough with myself. But, Veronica, the character role I played in that film sort of enhanced that entire experience for me. She was completely different than who I am personally, and I felt like playing her completely opened me up,” stated Deepika Padukone.
Deepika’s career and personal front
The gorgeous actress is now happily married to actor Ranveer Singh, who was her co-star in many films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. When it comes to the work front, Deepika Padukone has some highly promising projects in her kitty, including Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Fighter which marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, her Telugu debut venture Project K which features Prabhas in the lead role, Bollywood remake of The Intern, and others. She is also rumoured to be in talks to play the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s next outing, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead role.
