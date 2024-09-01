THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed thinking about THIS more than hubby Ranveer Singh and it’s too relatable

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story is one for the books, and sorry, but we cannot stop simping over them. But do you know more than the duo think about each other, the actress has something else she keeps over Ranveer Singh. During one of her appearances at an award show, Deepika was heard naming ‘food’ as the thought that comes to her mind before the husband.

When the show’s host, Kartik Aaryan, asked Deepika about the weirdest rumor she had ever heard about herself to which, she replied, “It’s not a rumor but a popular assumption that because I am a celebrity, I eat less, but that’s not true.” Padukone said that she’s too fond of eating and is a big-time foody while adding, “In fact Ranveer se zyaada mai khaane ke baare me sochti hoon (I think about food more than Ranveer).”

When asked about her favorite thing to eat, our South-Indian heartthrob named ‘Rasam rice’ making Ranveer shout from the audience, “Haan apne haathon se khilaata hun mai (yes, I feed her rasam rice from my own hand”. This one line made the entire internet fawn over Singh as the biggest green forest, and we cannot agree more.

Interestingly, even Deepika and Ranveer’s first meeting also had a food connection. During their ever-famous appearance on Koffee with Karan, the couple had revealed that they along with the director of their first collaboration Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first met at the latter’s house.

Ranveer while describing Deepika Padukone’s entry had said, "So these heavy doors open and the gush of the wind comes in from the sea, and there she is in a white chikankari outfit, like this embodiment of simplicity. Her hair was blowing and that is how she entered, and I was like 'Oh My God'.”

Among multiple ‘exotic cuisines’ that Bhansali treated them with, there was crab as well and a piece of it was stuck on Deepika’s teeth. When Ranveer subtly pointed that out, his now-wife opened her mouth and said, "Really? Clean it." Ranveer described the feeling as putting his "hand in the socket" and that he "felt a 440-volt jolt that day".

The duo got married in 2018 and are expecting their first child in September this year.

