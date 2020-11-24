Throwback: When Deepika Padukone rooted for Ranveer Singh’s Simmba at the film’s special screening

We recently got our hands on a throwback video when Deepika Padukone attended the special screening of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and rooted for the film. Check out the video.

and are among the most beloved couples in Bollywood. The duo, who tied the knot after dating each other for six years, is adored for their on and off screen chemistry. Be it any occasion, the two of them never fails to leave us in awe of them and often shells out some major couple goals. From attending starry B-Town award nights to chilling out together, the power couple is always in the limelight. To note, the Padmaavat stars also support each other on the professional front and are often spotted attending the screening of their films.

As we speak of this, it reminds us of the time when the stunning actress had attended the special screening of her husband’s film Simmba along with the film’s other star cast. The couple arrived together for the screening and stole the show with their electrifying chemistry. The Om Shanti Om star, who was all smiles at the event, can be seen rooting for the Rohit Shetty’s directorial. Ranveer and Deepika also happily posed together for the shutterbugs. While the diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red outfit, the Gully Boy actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in his casual outfit. Besides the film’s entire cast, Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika also attended the screening.

Check out the video below:

On a related note, Ranveer and Deepika are happily married for two years and often steal hearts with their pictures on social media. Meanwhile, both of them have several good projects in their kitty. While the actress is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film, Ranveer on the other hand, is gearing up for his forthcoming projects.

