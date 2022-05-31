Throwback: When Deepika Padukone said Veronica's character from Cocktail 'impacted' her personally

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented celebrities in the film industry. She made her debut in Bollywood in the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om, with Shah Rukh Khan and has never looked back since. Over the years she has proved her mettle by doing exceptional roles. She has successfully created a niche for herself in Bollywood with several blockbuster movies including Padmaavat, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Chhapaak, and many more.

Deepika Padukone talks about her character Veronica

In a throwback interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika, who essayed the role of Veronica in the 2012 film Cocktail said that the character impacted her personally. Deepika's role as Veronica managed to leave an indelible mark on everyone's hearts that made her stand out. Talking about the same, the actress said, “I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally." The film also featured Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in the lead roles, with Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia, and Randeep Hooda as supporting roles.

Deepika Padukone reveals Imitiaz Ali told her to re-read the script

Further, she said that the character Veronica turned out to be successful and it resonated with millions. "There was something about that character that the audiences empathized with." Further, she talked about prepping for the role, she said that when she was given the script to read, she assumed it was for Meera's character (which was essayed by Diana Penty) Later, the Imtiaz Ali called her up one day, and requested her to re-read the script for Veronica. "A couple of days later and after giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw. And while I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew that I was ready for it,” Deepika said.

Deepika Padukone thanks Homi Adajania for Veronica

The actress thanked the director Homi Adajania for helping her to prepare for Veronica's character. Deepika said that he gave her wings to fly and made her believe she could do no wrong and with that belief, she was able to create a character that will live in their hearts forever.

Deepika Padukone upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has many interesting films in her pipeline. She is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan and John Abraham will also essay the lead. It is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, in the theatres. Next, she will star opposite Prabhas in Project K, which is touted to be a science fiction film by filmmaker Nag Ashwin and will also feature Disha Patani in the lead. Apart from this, Deepika will also star and produce the Hindi remake of the American comedy film The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

