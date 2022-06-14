THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone talked about her dream to star in Titanic & work with Leonardo DiCaprio

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film and then the big Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Housefull, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Chhapaak and 83. She made her presence felt in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will very soon be seen in another Hollywood movie on the cross-cultural theme whose details have been kept under wraps.

Apart from the movies she does, she has actively worked to provide mental health support to frontline workers and has talked extensively on women’s rights too. The prolific actress has represented India internationally and was most recently selected for jury duties at the Cannes Film Festival, 2022. She married Ranveer Singh in November 2018 and has been living a happily married life.

When the Cocktail actress visited New York City for her Vogue cover shoot in 2019, she was interviewed by Joe Sabia who asked her as many as 73 rapid fire questions which she answered with grace and finesse. When the actress was asked about the place she frequently visited on landing in New York City, she promptly answered Central Park and on being asked about her favourite restaurant in the city, she said ABC Kitchen. On being asked about her favourite Indian film, the fine actress instantly said, ‘Mr India’. Deepika talked about an ideal day on an Indian film set which according to her, constitutes of a lot of hard work, fun and great food. In this interview that got the internet buzzing, she also talked about her most difficult film, Padmaavat, and her dream to work in Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio. She extensively spoke about living with depression and about the importance of mental health. This interview of hers with Vogue was not just insightful but was also very telling as we got an opportunity to know the actress up-close and personal.

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to be in the headlines for many years to come.

