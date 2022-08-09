Throwback: When Deepika Padukone talked about how she could bring more productivity with a 5 day work week

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film and then the big Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. She ventured into film production with her production house KA Productions and has produced high on content films like Chhapaak and 83. She made her presence felt in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will very soon be seen in another Hollywood movie on the cross-cultural theme, whose details have been kept under wraps.

Deepika Padukone talks about how she would like to revamp the Indian Film Industry:

In an exclusive interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Deepika Padukone talked about how she wants to revamp the Indian Film Industry. She said, “I think to begin with, the hours that we work, especially for the crew. There is this sort of sense that ‘Make people work extra and work overtime and work continuously and you’ll get the work done faster.’ My thinking is completely the opposite. I feel like if people need to be given enough down time or enough rest, you come back with better energy, and that better energy anyway makes you work faster. Not just faster, I think the quality of the output is far better. So if there’s one thing that I could do differently, is this, to just streamline the hours of work. Also, like the West, try and make it a Monday to Friday, five-day week. On a Sunday, nobody even calls you. There’s no message, there’s no call.”

She also talked about the importance of paying people for making them work extra hours: “Step number two is to be compensated for the hours that are over. If the agreement is a 12-hour [workday], there could be days where you do go over—there is some technical issue. We then need to find a mechanism where they’re at least compensated for that on an hourly basis.”

Deepika’s answer was unanimously appreciated by all as she took the responsibility of the workmen who are often ignored or rather, taken for granted.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects:

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to keep headlining in the times to come.

