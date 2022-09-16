Throwback: When Deepika Padukone teamed up with Roger Federer and showed off her tennis skills in Delhi; PICS

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Not many may know that Deepika was also a national-level badminton player before she joined Bollywood. She is also the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, but did you know in 2014, the Om Shanti Om actress showed off her tennis skills after she teamed up with the World champion Roger Federer for a friendly match in Delhi.

The Bajirao Mastani actress attended the inaugural ceremony of the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) which was also attended by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza and Sunil Gavaskar. Now, we stumbled upon some throwback pictures of Deepika playing tennis with Roger back in 2014 at an event and it is a perfect Flashback Friday treat. In it, the actress wore a black tank top, paired it with matching black tights and white sneakers, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Deepika is also seen smiling ear to ear as she gets involved in a conversation with the tennis star.