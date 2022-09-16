Throwback: When Deepika Padukone teamed up with Roger Federer and showed off her tennis skills in Delhi; PICS
Deepika Padukone and Roger Federer teamed up for a friendly match in 2014.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Not many may know that Deepika was also a national-level badminton player before she joined Bollywood. She is also the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, but did you know in 2014, the Om Shanti Om actress showed off her tennis skills after she teamed up with the World champion Roger Federer for a friendly match in Delhi.
The Bajirao Mastani actress attended the inaugural ceremony of the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) which was also attended by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Novak Djokovic, Sania Mirza and Sunil Gavaskar. Now, we stumbled upon some throwback pictures of Deepika playing tennis with Roger back in 2014 at an event and it is a perfect Flashback Friday treat. In it, the actress wore a black tank top, paired it with matching black tights and white sneakers, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Deepika is also seen smiling ear to ear as she gets involved in a conversation with the tennis star.
Check out Deepika Padukone and Roger Federer's PICS:
Meanwhile, Roger Federer on Thursday broke the news to fans that the upcoming Laver Cup in London will be the final time as he announced his retirement.
On the work front, Deepika has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan and John Abraham will also essay the lead. It is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.
Next, she will star opposite Prabhas in Project K, which is touted to be a science fiction film by filmmaker Nag Ashwin and will also feature Disha Patani. Apart from this, Deepika will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also feature in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.
