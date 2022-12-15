Throwback: When Deepika Padukone turned a rapper and crooned Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. They don't shy away from social media PDAs and are often seen dropping adorable comments under each other's pictures. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Villa del Balbianello in Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years, which was attended by Ranveer and Deepika's close friends and family. Now, we have come across a throwback video of Deepika rapping to Ranveer's track Apna Time Aayega from his film Gully Boy.

On Valentine's Day 2020, Ranveer shared the video on his Instagram handle, in which Deepika is seen wearing a knitted white sweater as they sat in a restaurant. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor captioned the video, “Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone.” She is heard channeling her rapping skills and crooning to the song. Deepika said, “Apna Time Aayega, Tu Nanga Hi To Aaya Hai, Kya Ghanta Le Kar Jayega."

About Gully Boy

Meanwhile, Gully Boy also starred Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Gully Boy was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers DIVINE and Naezy. The film was released on 14 February 2019 and emerged as the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's collaboration

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Later, they also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They were last seen in Kapil Dev's directorial 83. Deepika will also be making a special appearance in Ranveer's Cirkus, which is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

On the work front, Deepika will feature next in Pathaan, Fighter, The Intern and Project K. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Anniyan's remake.