Throwback: When Deepika Padukone turned the hotel lobby into a fashion runway with her goofy slow motion walk

Deepika Padukone is known to be a fashionista in Bollywood and her style sets trends for many. However, we stumbled upon a throwback video in which we could see her getting goofy before an event.

Actor is one of the popular names in Bollywood. With terrific performances in films like Padmaavat, Ram Leela, Cocktail and more, Deepika has won over the hearts of millions of fans. Not just her acting, Deepika’s style also is something that girls look up to. Everything, the gorgeous star steps out on the red carpet, she makes heads turn. However, behind the stylish star, there is an extremely goofy and fun-loving person and often that comes out in her social media posts.

We stumbled upon a throwback goofy video of Deepika that proves her love for fun even before an event. In a throwback video, we can see a dolled up Deepika all set to head for an event. But, before that, she can be seen getting goofy and playful in the lobby. In the video, Deepika is seen acing a hilarious slow-motion walk as she gears up to take the red carpet of an event. Clad in a white blouse with black leather pants, the gorgeous star won hearts by showing off her uber-cool side.

Deepika had shared the video on her Instagram story back then and it left everyone in splits. She had called it, “Hotel Lobby Fashion Week.” The hilarious walk that Deepika did in the video will leave you laughing like never before.

Here is the throwback video of Deepika Padukone:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika has been sharing updates on social media of what she has been upto. A day back, Deepika dropped a ‘flashback Friday’ post with some unseen throwback photos that left everyone in awe of her. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is a relationship drama and will be produced by . It will be released on February 12, 2021.

ALSO READ Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the poster couple of love in a stunning piece of art by a fan; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×