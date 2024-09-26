THROWBACK: When Diljit Dosanjh confessed he made out in cars and fields, leaving Karan Johar and Badshah in splits

Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has always kept his life personal life low-key and prefers never talking about it. However, when he decided to show up at Karan Johar’s chat show, he had to let all his guards down. The filmmaker’s hit show Koffee with Karan is indeed a show that lets all secrets out and this is when Diljit also confessed that he had made out at places like his car and crop fields.

Diljit Dosanjh appeared on Koffee with Karan 6 with singer Badshah, where the host asked him risqué questions. Karan asked the Amar Singh Chamkila star if he had ever made out in a car or fields, and Diljit blushed harder than he could. In his response, Dosanjh opined how dangerous the question was, but on Karan’s further prodding, the Punjabi star could not help but take a Koffee shot.

KJo then also asked Diljit Dosanjh how he deals with female attention, and his response was—“Sir Main Gender Nahi Dekhta!” Ever since Diljit has gained global fandom, several people have claimed that the singer is already married to an Indian-American lady; however, there’s no confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Diljit Dosanjh had to buy private jet because of his own misleading Instagram story: ‘Itni beizzati ho gayi’

No dating history of Dosanjh ever made it to the internet as the singer strictly avoids putting that part in the limelight. However, singer Ammy Virk recently claimed that Diljit is indeed married, but he isn’t obligated to put his life on display. Speaking to News18 Showsha, Ammy said, “If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world.”

Advertisement

Ammy said that he also has a wife and a daughter and he also doesn’t want them to come out in public. “They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled,” added Virk.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts are sold out, and his film Punjab 95 is struggling to get a clearance from CBFC. He also has Sardaar Ji 3, which will be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Laapataa Ladies’ entry in Oscars 2025 is a revolution— of rural tales, feminism in cinema, agency and independence