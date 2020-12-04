Throwback: When Diljit Dosanjh revealed the reason behind doing the sports drama Soorma

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his film Soorma and revealed what made him do this film. Check out the video below.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh is one such star who has explored both Punjabi Film Industry as well as Bollywood. After enthralling the audience with his power-packed acting in Pollywood, the Punjabi sensation took the Hindi film industry by storm. He made his impression Bollywood debut with multi starrer crime thriller Udta Punjab and received many accolades for his stint in the film. Think of his Bollywood films and one film that showed his versatility as an actor is Soorma. To note, this was his first sports film and for it the Phillauri star has gone to extra lengths to get into the skin of his character.

Speaking of this, it reminds us of the time when Diljit talked to Pinkvilla about what made him to do this film. In an earlier interview with us, he said that he found the story of Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh very inspiring and therefore on reading the script he made up his mind to do this film. He said, “My first reaction to the film was I might not able to do it as I have never played any sports in my entire life. But I found the story of Sandeep Singh very inspiring. The script was so powerful that I decided to do it. But I have no idea how to pull off. Film’s director and Sandeep Singh were always present on the set so they made it easy for me.”

Further talking about working with , Diljit said, “I did script reading with Taapsee for two days. And, the first time I met her I know she is very energetic and talented actress. While divulging the details about the first day on the sets of Soorma, the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor said he had no clue about what was going to happen, adding that one week prior to shoot, he was asked to follow a strict diet to look like an athlete.

Meanwhile, Diljit recently made headlines for his Twitter spat with over farmers’ protests.

Credits :Pinkvilla

